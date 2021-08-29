DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,471 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $85,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $954.94. 454,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,263. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $955.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $891.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

