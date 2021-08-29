DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,049 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $83,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

