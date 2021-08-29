DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 79,370 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

