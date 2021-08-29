Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.81.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,831,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 331,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.