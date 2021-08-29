Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 1,787,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,551.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $55.90 on Friday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

