DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Increased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.75% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $104,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 175,699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 201,354 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,799. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

