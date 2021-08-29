Deri Protocol Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $1.13 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

