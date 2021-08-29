Dero Price Reaches $14.34 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $14.34 or 0.00029406 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $154.38 million and $485,651.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

