Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Financial Comparison

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.59 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -13.14 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,170.44 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Despegar.com presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.80%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Risk and Volatility

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Despegar.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

