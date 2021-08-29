Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Tops $183,637.70

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $183,637.70 and $4.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.