DEXTools Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.59 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $81.59 million and approximately $447,526.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,875,855 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

