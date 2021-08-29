Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the July 29th total of 408,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO opened at $192.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

