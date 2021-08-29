Diamond Hits Market Cap of $10.68 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $27,582.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 313.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,624,460 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

