Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $17,036,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.