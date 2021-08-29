Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $875.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $875.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

