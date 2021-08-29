Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

