DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $268.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $41.34 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

