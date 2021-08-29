DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 334.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $300.76 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

