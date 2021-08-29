DOGGY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. DOGGY has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,056,986,082 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

