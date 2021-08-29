Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,513 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Domino’s Pizza worth $80,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,871,000 after buying an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $511.87. 238,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

