Dragon Coins Trading Up 32.6% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,973.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

