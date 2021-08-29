Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$69.27 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.