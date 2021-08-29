Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRETF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

