Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRETF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.