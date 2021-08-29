Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Chubb Ltd

Chubb Ltd cut its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,009 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies comprises approximately 97.9% of Chubb Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chubb Ltd owned 0.48% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,946. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

DCT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,793. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.42. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.