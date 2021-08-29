Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.