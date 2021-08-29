Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 10.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

