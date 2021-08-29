Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DURYY opened at $9.34 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

