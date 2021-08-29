Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

