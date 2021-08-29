Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.59, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

