Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:EIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.
