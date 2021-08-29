Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

