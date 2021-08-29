Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $13,617,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.