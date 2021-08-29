Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

