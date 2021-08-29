Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,130. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

