Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

