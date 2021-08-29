Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.31. 748,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

