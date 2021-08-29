Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

