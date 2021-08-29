Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 274 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $662.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

