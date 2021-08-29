Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $248.50. 1,129,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

