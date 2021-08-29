Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,595 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,264,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,701,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $78,775,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

