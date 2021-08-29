Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.05. 795,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

