Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,148. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

