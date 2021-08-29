EasyFi Trading Down 9.6% This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00012900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

