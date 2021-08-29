Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EATBF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

