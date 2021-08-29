Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

