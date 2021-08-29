eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,898 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

