eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,315 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after acquiring an additional 816,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.