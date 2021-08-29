eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 128,898 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $539,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,542,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $266,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

