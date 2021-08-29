eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,253 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 5,093,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

