Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. 585,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.