Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Trimmed by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $93,240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. 585,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,355. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

